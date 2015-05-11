ATHENS May 11 Greece has made a payment of about 750 million euros to the International Monetary Fund that falls due on Tuesday, two Greek finance ministry officials told Reuters on Monday.

"The order to pay the IMF has been executed," a senior Greek finance ministry official told Reuters.

Athens is close to running out of cash and there had been doubt about whether it could make the IMF payment.

