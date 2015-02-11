BRUSSELS Feb 11 The head of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde praised Greek officials on Wednesday after meeting Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis as "competent", but said reaching an agreement would take time.

"They are competent, intelligent, they've thought about their issues. We have to listen to them. We are starting to work together and it is a process that is starting and is going to last a certain time," Lagarde told reporters on entering a meeting of euro zone finance ministers devoted to Greece. (Reporting By Robin Emmott; writing by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)