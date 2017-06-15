LUXEMBOURG, June 15 The International Monetary
Fund hopes it can reach a solution for Greece at the end of a
meeting with euro zone finance ministers on Thursday while
respecting its principles, the Fund's Managing Director
Christine Lagarde said.
The IMF has been reluctant to join the latest euro zone
bailout for Greece, the third one since the sovereign debt
crisis started in 2010, until Greece implements agreed reforms
and the euro zone spells out in more detail what debt relief it
can offer Athens in 2018.
Greece has legislated the required reforms, but the euro
zone has been reticent in providing more clarity on future debt
relief measures, insisting these should be decided in 2018 and
only if necessary.
Yet without the IMF's participation the euro zone would be
unable to pay out the next tranche of loans to Greece, setting
the country up for a default in July when it has to repay
maturing debt.
"Hopefully differences will narrow enough so that it can
help the process," Lagarde said on entering the talks with the
ministers in Luxembourg.
"We commit money from the international community and we
have to respect the functioning principles of the institution,"
Lagarde said. "We hope to have a good solution by the end of the
meeting."
