VIENNA, June 30 Greece has not repaid money to
the International Monetary Fund that was due on Tuesday, a
European Central Bank policy maker said, describing this as a
delay in repayment rather than a default.
"Today, when a payment to the IMF was due, the payment was
not made. That is not immediately a case of default. Rather, it
is a delay in the repayment," said Ewald Nowotny, who heads
Austria's central bank and sits on the ECB's decision-making
Governing Council.
He said that Greece's rejection of the euro zone's bailout
terms began a risky new phase for the country.
"I don't want to speculate ... but I think it's clear that a
refusal of the proposals that came from the European
institutions means ... that a chapter has been closed and a
second one opens that is very risky and difficult, namely, how a
country copes without access to ECB liquidity."
