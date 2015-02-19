WASHINGTON Feb 19 All parties involved in the negotiations between Greece and its European partners are trying to minimize risks to financial stability, a spokesman from the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

Some outside observers fear that if Greece does not agree with its European partners to a six-month extension of its euro zone loan agreement, the country could run out of cash and be forced to exit the currency bloc.

"Any risks to financial stability could be minimized and addressed, and everyone is working in very good faith on all sides to make sure that will be the case," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said about the negotiations. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)