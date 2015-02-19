WASHINGTON Feb 19 All parties involved in the
negotiations between Greece and its European partners are trying
to minimize risks to financial stability, a spokesman from the
International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.
Some outside observers fear that if Greece does not agree
with its European partners to a six-month extension of its euro
zone loan agreement, the country could run out of cash and be
forced to exit the currency bloc.
"Any risks to financial stability could be minimized and
addressed, and everyone is working in very good faith on all
sides to make sure that will be the case," IMF spokesman Gerry
Rice said about the negotiations.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)