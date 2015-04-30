BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners LP files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Phillips 66 Partners LP files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pKFwzu) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 30 Greece's next payment to the International Monetary Fund, totaling some 200 million euros in interest payments, is due May 6 because of the May Day holiday in Greece, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.
He said the Fund did not have a "detailed" assessment of Greece's liquidity situation, and hopes to get more information in the course of talks with Athens and its IMF and European creditors, which are set to begin in Brussels on Thursday.
Financial markets have doubted whether Greece had the money to pay back the IMF over the next month, while still paying wages and pensions. Greece's following payment to the IMF, of 750 million euros, is due May 12. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chris Reese)
OMAHA, Neb., May 5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc , the conglomerate run by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, reported a 27 percent decline in first-quarter profit on Friday, and said a loss from insurance underwriting contributed to operating results that fell short of forecasts.