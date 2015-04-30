WASHINGTON, April 30 Greece's next payment to the International Monetary Fund, totaling some 200 million euros in interest payments, is due May 6 because of the May Day holiday in Greece, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

He said the Fund did not have a "detailed" assessment of Greece's liquidity situation, and hopes to get more information in the course of talks with Athens and its IMF and European creditors, which are set to begin in Brussels on Thursday.

Financial markets have doubted whether Greece had the money to pay back the IMF over the next month, while still paying wages and pensions. Greece's following payment to the IMF, of 750 million euros, is due May 12. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chris Reese)