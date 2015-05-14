Australia shares slide as banks turn lower; NZ edges down
May 12 Australian shares slipped on Friday, hurt by financials, while strong gains in the materials sector driven by gold and copper prices helped curtail some of the losses.
WASHINGTON May 14 The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said it remains flexible in debt talks with Greece and hopes international creditors can reach a deal with Athens soon.
"We are flexible. We are open to look at all options. But we must insist on reaching the objectives of the program," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Emily Stephenson)
May 12 Australian shares slipped on Friday, hurt by financials, while strong gains in the materials sector driven by gold and copper prices helped curtail some of the losses.
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows