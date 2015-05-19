(Adds Lagarde comments, details on IMF position)
WASHINGTON May 19 The International Monetary
Fund is making "some" progress in discussions with Greece over
an aid agreement, but it must also consider the views of the
broader international community, the head of the institution
said on Tuesday.
"We have constant discussions, and are making some progress
in those negotiations with the Greek authorities," IMF Managing
Director Christine Lagarde said at a conference.
Greece and its international creditors are trying to reach a
deal that would keep Athens from running out of money in
exchange for commitments on economic reforms.
"But it's clearly a difficult situation, and one where we
all have to be mindful of the economic success, the financial
stability, but also the accountability for the commitments that
have been made with the international community," Lagarde added.
Faced with criticism that the institution is biased towards
its richer members, Lagarde has sought to show the
Washington-based IMF will be tough with all of its 188 member
countries, she said.
But Lagarde added that talks with Greece also have to
account for the political reality in the country, where a new
leftist government was elected earlier this year on a strong
anti-bailout program.
"If one set of measures is not adjustable to a new political
paradigm, fine," Lagarde said. "But something else has to be
substituted for it."
