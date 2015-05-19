(Adds Lagarde comments, details on IMF position)

WASHINGTON May 19 The International Monetary Fund is making "some" progress in discussions with Greece over an aid agreement, but it must also consider the views of the broader international community, the head of the institution said on Tuesday.

"We have constant discussions, and are making some progress in those negotiations with the Greek authorities," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said at a conference.

Greece and its international creditors are trying to reach a deal that would keep Athens from running out of money in exchange for commitments on economic reforms.

"But it's clearly a difficult situation, and one where we all have to be mindful of the economic success, the financial stability, but also the accountability for the commitments that have been made with the international community," Lagarde added.

Faced with criticism that the institution is biased towards its richer members, Lagarde has sought to show the Washington-based IMF will be tough with all of its 188 member countries, she said.

But Lagarde added that talks with Greece also have to account for the political reality in the country, where a new leftist government was elected earlier this year on a strong anti-bailout program.

"If one set of measures is not adjustable to a new political paradigm, fine," Lagarde said. "But something else has to be substituted for it." (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Jason Lange; Editing by Alan Crosby)