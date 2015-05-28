(Adds comments, details)

WASHINGTON May 28 Greece has not asked to shift its debt repayments to the IMF to the end of June, a Fund spokesman said on Thursday, adding that talks continue on the next review of Greece's bailout.

According to the International Monetary Fund's rules, any country that has several debt repayments to the IMF in one month can choose to lump them together and pay everything at the end of the month.

Athens has some 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) due to the Fund next month, starting with a 300 million euro payment on June 5 that is seen as the next crunch point for Greek state coffers.

Greece's government aims to reach an agreement with its lenders on a cash-for-reforms deal by Sunday after four months of talks, its spokesman said on Thursday, which could release up to 7.2 billion euros in aid to avert bankruptcy.

But Greece's lenders, the euro zone and the IMF, have suggested a deal is still far from imminent.

"Obviously talks are continuing with the Greeks, but work still needs to be done," IMF spokesman Bill Murray told reporters. "I'm not going to speculate on the timing of any agreement ... but it is intense."