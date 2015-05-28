(Adds comments, details)
WASHINGTON May 28 Greece has not asked to shift
its debt repayments to the IMF to the end of June, a Fund
spokesman said on Thursday, adding that talks continue on the
next review of Greece's bailout.
According to the International Monetary Fund's rules, any
country that has several debt repayments to the IMF in one month
can choose to lump them together and pay everything at the end
of the month.
Athens has some 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) due to the
Fund next month, starting with a 300 million euro payment on
June 5 that is seen as the next crunch point for Greek state
coffers.
Greece's government aims to reach an agreement with its
lenders on a cash-for-reforms deal by Sunday after four months
of talks, its spokesman said on Thursday, which could release up
to 7.2 billion euros in aid to avert bankruptcy.
But Greece's lenders, the euro zone and the IMF, have
suggested a deal is still far from imminent.
"Obviously talks are continuing with the Greeks, but work
still needs to be done," IMF spokesman Bill Murray told
reporters. "I'm not going to speculate on the timing of any
agreement ... but it is intense."
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)