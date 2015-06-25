WASHINGTON, June 25 The International Monetary
Fund is "on the same page" with the Europeans on negotiations
with Greece over a cash-for-reforms deal, a Fund spokesman said
on Thursday.
IMF spokesman Gerry Rice also said discussions on debt
sustainability and financing for Greece will have to wait until
Athens agrees and implements key reforms.
"We've been calling for a balanced approach, and for all
sides to play their part," Rice told reporters in Washington.
"First we need to see the reforms agreed and implemented. And on
the other side, we need to have the requisite financing and debt
sustainability addressed."
