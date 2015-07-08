Kotak sets price range for Rs58bn share sale
SINGAPORE, May 11 (IFR) - Private Indian lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has set the price range at Rs930–Rs936 for its Rs57.6bn–Rs58bn (US$895m–$901m) qualified institutional placement.
WASHINGTON, July 8 The head of the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday reiterated that the global financial institution cannot bend its rules when it comes to Greece, striking a somber tone in commenting on the "acute crisis" in the euro zone country.
"The IMF has been adopting a line of not silence, but we try to be mindful of developments and not be excessive in our positions," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said at the Brookings Institution think-tank in Washington, D.C.
"Greece is in a situation of acute crisis, which needs to be addressed seriously and promptly," she said, adding that the IMF would be "fully engaged" in helping to find a solution. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov, additional reporting by Jason Lange)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 242,774 dinars versus loss of 506,470 dinars year ago