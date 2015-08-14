WASHINGTON Aug 14 The head of the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday pressed Europe to provide
"significant" debt relief for Greece, saying Athens could not
put its fiscal house in order on its own.
In a statement issued as euro zone finance ministers wrapped
up six hours of talks on Greece, IMF Managing Director Christine
Lagarde said it was "critical for medium and long-term debt
sustainability that Greece's European partners make concrete
commitments ... to provide significant debt relief, well beyond
what has been considered so far."
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler)