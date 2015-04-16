(Adds Lagarde comment on needed reforms, Varoufakis meeting,
and Moscovici comments)
By Anna Yukhananov and Randall Palmer
WASHINGTON, April 16 The head of the
International Monetary Fund on Thursday signaled that the IMF
would not agree to let Greece delay a scheduled bailout payment,
saying the Fund needed to protect its sterling reputation as a
global lender.
Greece is fast running out of cash and its euro zone and IMF
lenders have frozen bailout aid until the new leftist-led
government in Athens reaches agreement on a package of reforms.
That has raised fears the Greek government will not be able
to make its next payments to the IMF, which total some $1
billion over the next month.
"We have never had an advanced economy asking for payment
delays," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in
response to reporters' questions on Greece's debt crisis.
Asked whether that meant the Fund would not grant a delay if
Athens asked for one, Lagarde answered indirectly.
"I can assure you that (IMF) management will do everything
it can to make sure that lending to the Fund is actually the
safest lending route that anyone can go," she said at a briefing
ahead of the IMF and World Bank spring meetings.
Speaking earlier in Washington, EU Economic and Monetary
Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said the financial fallout
from a potential Greek exit from the euro zone could be
contained.
But he said an exit would present a political rupture that
would raise questions about who may be next.
"It would be a catastrophe for the euro zone," he said.
Lagarde, who later met with Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis, in the briefing said Greece and its lenders need to
"get on with the work" of evaluating Athens' reform plans and
coming to an agreement.
"To do that, it's not done by a political, last-minute
accord," she said. "It's done by ... the tedious work of
financial ministers, wherever they are, and the lenders."
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov, Randall Palmer and Jan
Strupczewski; Editing by Paul Simao, Tim Ahmann and Andrea
Ricci)