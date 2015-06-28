(Corrects headline to make clear Lagarde said she is
disappointed in the status of talks over the Greek debt, not
with Greece specifically)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, June 28 International Monetary Fund
Managing Director Christine Lagarde said Sunday she is
disappointed with the inconclusive outcome of talks with Greece,
which is teetering on the brink of a default on its debt to the
IMF.
At the same time, Lagarde said she is still willing to
continue talks with the Greek government in the hope the country
can make "appropriate structural and fiscal reforms" that are
supported by "financing and debt sustainability measures."
"I continue to believe that a balanced approach is required
to help restore economic stability and growth in Greece," she
said.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Ralph Boulton)