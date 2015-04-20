BERLIN, April 20 Global lenders' negotiations
with Greece, which have been moving at a crawl recently, have
gained some momentum but remained a long way from the finish
line, the International Monetary Fund's European head told a
German newspaper.
Athens has been stuck in negotiations with its euro zone
partners and the IMF over economic reforms required by its
lenders to unlock remaining bailout funds.
"There has been a little bit more impetus in the
negotiations between the three institutions and the Greek
government for several days," business daily Handelsblatt on
Monday quoted Poul Thomsen as saying, referring to the European
Commission, the European Central Bank and the IMF.
"That's a good development and gives us reason to hope,"
said Thomsen, the director of the IMF's European department and
head of its programme with Greece.
But he added that they remained "far from the target" and a
lot more impetus was needed in the talks for an agreement to be
reached in time.
Shut out of bond markets and running out of cash to meet
debt repayments and pay civil servants and pensions, Athens may
get more aid from both the IMF and euro zone governments if
there is agreement on reforms to make its finances sustainable
and the economy more competitive.
Thomsen said the Greek government's finances would perhaps
last until June: "The burden of repayments which are coming up
for Greece is very big. We need to reach an agreement beforehand
so that further assistance loans can be paid out."
Greek Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis told Sunday
newspaper To Vima that Athens aims for a deal with its creditors
over a reforms package but will not retreat from its red lines
and did not rule out a referendum or early polls if talks reach
an impasse.
Thomsen warned against underestimating the risks that would
be associated with Greece leaving the euro zone: "Nobody should
think that a Grexit would not be without problems."
He added it was important to minimise longer-term risks such
as "the danger that the euro zone is seen as a club that you
join and leave as you please" as that could raise doubts about
whether or not other states will remain members in future.
He said the single currency bloc needed to send "a very
strong political signal" that it was integrating further to
dissipate such risks, adding that it needed a stronger fiscal
and political union in the longer term.
