ATHENS May 11 Greece paid about 750 million
euros to the International Monetary Fund on Monday, a day before
it was due, two Greek finance ministry officials told Reuters on
Monday.
The payment averts the prospect of default that had shaken
financial markets.
"The order to pay the IMF has been executed," a senior Greek
finance ministry official said.
Athens is close to running out of cash and there had been
doubt about whether it would pay the IMF or choose to save cash
to pay salaries and pensions later this month. Greece's
government in recent days had insisted it would honour its
obligations, but officials in the past have warned the country
may not have enough money to make the payment.
Despite the payment, Greece's financial condition remains
precarious unless it secures fresh aid from lenders.
Greek officials were pressing euro zone finance ministers at
a meeting in Brussels on Monday to acknowledge progress in talks
with lenders on a cash-for-reforms deal, in the hope it will
pave the way for some token to ease the cash crunch.
Euro zone officials, however, played down the prospect of
the European Central Bank raising the limit on short-term
Treasury bills that Greek banks can buy, a move that would help
avert a Greek national bankruptcy.
