ATHENS May 20 Greece will not be able to make a
payment to the International Monetary Fund that falls due on
June 5 without a deal with its international lenders, the
government's parliamentary speaker said on Wednesday.
Athens faces several payments totaling about 1.5 billion
euros ($1.7 billion) to the IMF next month and is in talks with
the European Union and the International Monetary Fund to clinch
a cash-for-reforms deal before it runs out of money.
"Now is the moment that negotiations are coming to a head.
Now is the moment of truth, on June 5," parliamentary speaker
Nikos Filis, from the ruling Syriza party, told ANT1 television.
"If there is no deal by then that will address the current
funding problem, they won't get any money," he said.
Without access to debt markets or aid, the government has
found itself locked in tough negotiations as coffers run dry.
A payment of about 750 million euros to the IMF last week
was only made after emptying a holding account at the Fund.
Talks with the European Union and International Monetary
Fund lenders have dragged on for the past four months. A
successful conclusion would release around 7.2 billion euros
($8.1 billion) in aid, but talks have stumbled over pension and
labour reform proposed by the creditors and resisted by Athens.
"There is no money for the foreign (lenders) when they have
not given us any funds for a year," Filis said. "We don't have
it to make the payment and this is part of the discussion."
He said the government would make sure that it has money to
pay pensions and wages before servicing debt repayments to the
IMF.
Greece's European lenders on Tuesday played down Greece's
hopes of a swift end to negotiations on an aid agreement and
said talks needed to speed up before the country runs out of
cash.
Filis said the government is seeking a deal that will not
include further pension cuts, aiming for lower primary budget
surpluses and a debt restructuring.
($1 = 0.9023 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos)