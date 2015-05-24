(Adds quotes, finance minister Varoufakis, background)
By George Georgiopoulos and Kylie MacLellan
ATHENS/LONDON May 24 Greece cannot make debt
repayments to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next month
unless it achieves a deal with creditors, its interior minister
said on Sunday, the most explicit remarks yet from Athens about
the likelihood of default if talks fail.
Shut out of bond markets and with bailout aid locked,
cash-strapped Athens has been scraping state coffers to meet
debt obligations and to pay wages and pensions.
After four months of talks with its euro zone partners and
the IMF, the country's leftist-led government is still
scrambling for a deal that could release up to 7.2 billion euros
($7.9 billion) in remaining aid to avert bankruptcy.
"The four installments for the IMF in June are 1.6 billion
euros ($1.8 billion). This money will not be given and is not
there to be given," Interior Minister Nikos Voutsis told Greek
Mega TV's weekend show.
Asked about his concern over a credit event if Athens misses
a payment, he said: "We are not seeking this, we don't want it,
it is not our strategy. Things have matured for a deal of
logic."
"We are discussing, based on our contained optimism, that
there will be a strong agreement (with lenders) so that the
country will be able to breathe. This is the bet," Voutsis said.
Previously, the Athens government has said it is in danger
of running out of money soon without a deal, but has insisted it
still plans to make all upcoming payments.
The government is under pressure to agree to more cuts and
reforms to secure the funding, but opposes measures which it
says make the situation worse by preventing recovery from one of
the deepest recessions in modern times.
Voutsis said the government was determined to fight against
the lenders' strategy of "asphyxiation".
"This policy of extreme austerity and unemployment in Greece
must be hit," he said. "We will not escape from this fight."
In an effort to placate the hard left faction of his Syriza
party, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Saturday the
government was on a final stretch towards a deal but would not
accept "humiliating terms".
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said Greece had made
"enormous strides" at reaching a deal with its lenders to avert
bankruptcy but it was now up to the institutions to do their
bit.
"We have met them three quarters of the way, they need to
meet us one quarter of the way," he told Britain's BBC on
Sunday.
Varoufakis also said it would be "catastrophic" if Greece
left the euro, predicting it would be "the beginning of the end
of the common currency project".
He said in the last four months Athens managed to pay
public sector salaries, pensions and dues to the IMF by
extracting 14 percent of national output, doing "remarkably
well" for an economy that doesn't have access to money markets.
"At some point we will not be able to do it and at some
point we are going obviously to have to make this choice that no
minister of finance should ever have to make," Varoufakis said.
($1 = 0.9079 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Clarke)