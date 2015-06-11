(Repeats story from Wednesday)
* IMF has lent more to Athens than to any other borrower
* Fund has never had control of Greek programme
* Critics say IMF credibility damaged
By Paul Taylor
BRUSSELS, June 10 For the International Monetary
Fund, five years of playing junior partner in European bailouts
for Greece has been a "never again" experience, and the worst
may be yet to come.
The global lender has lent far more to Athens than to any
other borrower, contributing nearly one-third of the total 240
billion euros, with the rest coming from euro zone governments
and the bloc's rescue fund.
But it has sat uncomfortably in the side-car of the Greek
rescue. Called in by EU paymaster Germany to try to keep the
European institutions and the Greeks honest, the
Washington-based IMF has never had control of the programme.
Now Greece may be about to become the first European nation
to default on the IMF, putting it in exclusive company with
Zimbabwe and Argentina.
Athens postponed a 300 million euro instalment due last week
and bundled it with others due this month into a single 1.6
billion euro payment due to the IMF at the end of June.
Greece has said it can only pay if it gets new funds from
creditors or is allowed to sell more short-term debt to Greek
banks, which in turn hinges on a stalled cash-for-reform deal.
Critics say the IMF has damaged its credibility by going
along with political fudges to keep Greece in the euro zone
rather than insisting on write-offs, first by private creditors
and now by European governments, to make its debt sustainable.
"One of the most important lessons for the IMF from the
Greek programme should be that a multilateral institution should
not institutionalise special interests of a subset of its
membership," said Ousmene Mandeng, a former IMF official who is
now an economics adviser.
"The interest of the IMF is not necessarily aligned with the
EU/ECB," he said.
SELF-CRITICISM
In 2013, the IMF published a critical evaluation of its own
role in the first Greek bailout in 2010, arguing that it should
have insisted on a "haircut" on Greece's debt to private
creditors from the outset. Instead it went along with European
governments frightened of a Lehman-style market meltdown and
keen to shield their banks from losses.
The report, compiled by Fund staff, said IMF officials had
doubts about Greece's ability to repay its loan at the time but
agreed to the plan because of fears of contagion from Greece's
predicament affecting other European states.
A 2010 IMF staff position note described default on any debt
in advanced economies as "unnecessary, undesirable and
unlikely", yet 18 months later the IMF advocated a 70 percent
"haircut" on Greek government debt as a condition for continued
involvement in lending to Athens.
Now IMF chief Christine Lagarde is hinting that European
governments need to give Greece debt relief to make the numbers
add up, but since this is politically unacceptable in Germany,
she has had to talk in code in public.
"Clearly, if there were to be slippages from those (fiscal)
targets, for the whole programme to add up, then financing has
to be considered," Lagarde told a news conference last week.
Behind closed doors, IMF officials are telling the Europeans
that Greece will not survive without a third bailout programme,
which will require debt restructuring by European governments.
The IMF insists on being repaid in full and is not expected
to lend any more to Athens. But Berlin and its allies want the
Fund to remain involved in enforcing any follow-on arrangement
for Greece, because they trust its expertise and discipline.
Euro zone ministers agreed in 2012, when they extended the
maturities of some loans to Athens, cut the interest rates and
allowed a 10-year moratorium on interest payments, that they
would consider further relief if necessary once the current
programme is successfully completed.
SOCIALLY MINDED?
The IMF has also come under attack for more traditional
reasons over its role in the Greek negotiations.
Leftist Greek ministers have singled out the Fund in recent
weeks for demanding cuts in payments to the poorest pensioners
and refusing to allow collective wage bargaining in line with
International Labour Organisation standards.
That sits uncomfortably with the more socially aware outlook
which former managing-director Dominique Strauss-Kahn tried to
foster at the Fund.
IMF officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because
they are involved in the talks, deny insisting on that specific
pension payment cut, although the Fund is on record as saying
Greece spends more than it can afford on pensions and needs to
reduce the overall burden to make its debt sustainable.
"How exactly the Greeks achieve that goal is up to them. The
Fund simply says, if you don't make the savings that way, you
have to do it a different way," one IMF source said.
The Fund prefers to see its role as that of a truth-teller,
making an objective assessment of a country's ability to sustain
its debt based on economic criteria such as interest rates and
loan maturities, growth, productivity and the fiscal balance.
Insiders say privately it would love to get out of the Greek
programme for good, but the Europeans may not let it.
(Writing by Paul Taylor; editing by Giles Elgood)