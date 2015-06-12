By Anna Yukhananov and Paul Taylor
| WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS, June 12
WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS, June 12 When the
International Monetary Fund announced it had ordered its team
home from stalled debt talks with Greece, the gesture of
frustration was aimed chiefly at Athens but also at euro zone
governments, sources familiar with the talks say.
The pullback partly reflected exasperation at the chaotic
way in which the talks have been conducted, with technical
experts denied access to Athens' public accounts, kept cooped up
in hotels and latterly forced to cool their heels while talks
moved to a political level involving government leaders.
"The IMF wanted to pass messages to both sides," one
Brussels source familiar with the IMF's position said.
IMF spokesman Gerry Rice cited "major differences" over
pensions, taxation and financing when he announced on Thursday
that the global lender's representatives had returned to
Washington in the absence of progress in the negotiations.
The leftist Greek government has rejected proposals by the
creditors to scrap an income top-up for poorer pensioners and
reduce state subsidies of pension funds, and refused to raise
value added tax on electricity and other household necessities.
But by mentioning financing, the IMF also wanted to signal
is exasperation at European governments' refusal to discuss debt
relief for Greece, without which IMF officials say the country's
finances simply won't be sustainable.
In the Fund's eyes, if Greece is allowed to make less of a
fiscal adjustment than originally sought, someone else has to
put in extra money or reduce debt costs to make the numbers add
up. And that someone can only be European governments.
"The more distant the measures and targets from the original
commitment made in 2012, the higher the need for additional
financing and indeed debt relief to make Greece's debt
sustainable," Rice told reporters.
A person familiar with the talks said the IMF has been
telling euro zone creditors and the European Central Bank for
months that a combination of restructuring existing loans and
bonds and providing additional lending will be necessary to
enable Greece to put its finances on a sound footing and stay in
the euro zone.
"When we talk about debt relief, the Europeans just don't
want to listen," the person said.
TRUTH-TELLER
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has taken the
lead in refusing to discuss any easing of Greece's debt load
until it has fully implemented the reforms promised by previous
governments and completed the bailout programme.
German public opinion is so negative about bailing out
Greece that Schaeuble fears any mention of fresh money or
write-offs for Athens could make it impossible to get the
disbursement of the remaining bailout funds through the German
parliament.
But behind the curtain, informal discussion of debt relief
is taking place, one person familiar with the talks said.
"There is a conversation," he said, without giving details.
The Fund sees its role as a truth-teller, ensuring that a
borrowing country's public finances are sustainable. That
calculation combines loan maturities, interest rates, economic
growth, productivity and the fiscal balance.
But unlike in dozens of bailouts around the world, the IMF
is not in control in the euro zone, where it plays second fiddle
to European governments, with the European Central Bank an
uneasy third partner in trying to enforce the programme.
And having lent substantially more to Greece than in any
previous bailout in its history, the IMF is unlikely to
contribute money to any third programme, although it has not
formally ruled that out. European creditors would insist that it
continue to provide expertise and help monitor compliance.
In the case of Greece, which has a debt mountain equal to
185 percent of gross domestic product, sustainability requires
running a significant budget surplus before interest payments.
But with the economy back in recession and the government
determined to avoid harsher austerity measures, the creditors
are talking about reducing the primary surplus target.
Rice noted that pensions and wages account for 80 percent of
Greece's total primary government spending.
"So it's not possible for Greece to achieve its medium-term
fiscal targets, without reforms and especially of pensions. I
think it's been acknowledged by all sides that the Greek pension
system is unsustainable," he said.
According to the IMF, the government spends 10 percent of
GDP subsidising pensions, compared to a 2.5 percent average in
the euro zone. The average pension in Greece is only slightly
lower than in Germany, although Greeks retire on average six
years younger and Greek GDP-per-capita is half that of Germany.
On taxes, Rice said Greece's policy of imposing ever higher
tax rates on a narrow tax base was unsustainable, so it was
essential to broaden the tax system.
"Greece has among the largest gaps in the European Union on
VAT revenues that are actually collected versus VAT that should
be collected, given the rates," he said.
Beyond differences of specific measures, IMF officials say
they worry that even if there is a deal, the Greek government is
fundamentally unwilling to take ownership of a reform programme,
preferring to depict it as a cruel imposition by foreigners, and
hence it is unlikely to implement it.
(Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Peter Graff)