BRUSSELS May 6 The head of the International
Monetary Fund urged euro zone finance ministers to start talks
on Greece's debt relief together with discussions on Athens'
reform programme, according to a letter published by the
Financial Times on Friday.
The finance ministers of the euro zone's 19 countries will
gather on May 9 in Brussels for an extraordinary meeting on
Greece. They are meant to discuss Greece's reform programme and
a new set of contingency measures that Athens should adopt to
ensure it will achieve agreed fiscal targets in 2018.
Successful reforms implementation in Athens would unlock
bailout funds under a financial programme agreed by Greece and
euro zone countries in July and would pave the way for talks on
Greece's debt relief.
"We believe that specific measures, debt restructuring, and
financing must now be discussed simultaneously," IMF's Christine
Lagarde wrote to euro zone ministers ahead of their meeting next
week.
Lagarde insisted that the IMF considered the bailout
programme's target of a Greek primary surplus of 3.5 percent of
gross domestic product in 2018 as very difficult to reach and
"possibly counterproductive".
Euro zone ministers, led by Germany, have requested this
target. The IMF would be satisfied with a 1.5 percent primary
surplus, which means a budget surplus before debt payments.
The IMF would not join the Greek bailout programme if fiscal
targets were not realistic and without a debt relief, Lagarde
said.
To bridge the gap between the IMF and euro zone ministers,
lenders agreed in April to ask Greece a set of contingency
measures that would apply only if Athens failed to reach a 3.5
percent primary surplus in 2018.
Lagarde insisted that these measures should be legislated
upfront and include further reforms of the Greek pension and tax
system. "Unfortunately, the contingency mechanism that Greece is
proposing does not include such reforms," Lagarde wrote in her
letter.
