* Greek minister to meet IMF chief in Washington on Sunday
* Finance ministry says they will discuss Athens' reforms
plan
* Greece fast running out of cash, in talks with lenders
(Adds IMF confirmation, labour minister quote)
ATHENS, April 4 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis will meet International Monetary Fund Managing
Director Christine Lagarde in Washington on Sunday to discuss a
set of planned reforms that Athens hopes will unlock much-needed
bailout funds.
The unexpected meeting would be "an informal discussion" on
Greece's reform plan, the finance ministry and the IMF said.
Varoufakis is also expected to meet U.S. Treasury officials on
Monday.
Greece is fast running out of cash and its euro zone and
International Monetary Fund lenders have frozen bailout aid
until the leftist-led government reaches agreement on a package
of reforms.
Talks with lenders have been have been tense and
slow-moving. Greek officials suggested this week that the
government would prioritise spending on wages and pensions over
meeting the conditions necessary to unblock a roughly 450
million euro loan tranche to the IMF due on April 9, making
markets nervous and reviving fears of a Greek default.
Athens denied that was its intention, with government
spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis saying there is "no chance that
Greece will not meet its obligations to the IMF".
Greece has not received bailout funds since August last year
and has resorted to measures such as borrowing from state
entities via repo transactions to tide it over.
After a first set of planned measures failed to impress
lenders, Athens sent a more detailed list to institutions
representing the creditors - the European Commission, the
European Central Bank and the IMF - on Wednesday.
But the list arrived too late to be discussed by euro zone
deputy finance ministers - the Euro Working Group that usually
prepares meetings of euro zone finance ministers who can decide
whether to grant new loans to Greece - at a teleconference on
Wednesday afternoon.
EU officials have said that progress had been made in talks
but more work was needed for a deal to be reached.
"It is necessary to restore the Greek economy's funding
flow," Labour Minister Panos Skourletis told Greek Ependysi
newspaper, accusing the country's lenders of taking advantage of
Greece's funding limits to add pressure on Athens.
"Whether the country will meet its external obligations
depends on our lenders' final political choices and stance," he
said, adding that pensions and wages were not at risk.
Greece has its hopes set on another meeting of euro zone
deputy finance ministers on the afternoon of April 8 and on the
morning of April 9, although it is unlikely that a deal could be
reached by then. The next meeting of euro zone finance ministers
will take place on April 24 in Riga.
On April 8, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. It will be his first
visit to the Russian capital since taking office in January.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and
Stephen Powell)