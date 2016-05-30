(Repeats May 27 story without changes to text)
* Greek deal finally struck after late-night call to IMF
chief
* Lagarde seen key to keeping IMF on board
* Confusion leaves Europeans wondering if IMF role still
worth it
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, May 27 Another sleepless night in
Brussels before another debt deal with Greece. So far, so
routine in the euro zone crisis.
But for once it was not high-stakes calls to Athens that
kept Europe's finance ministers up into the early hours. This
time they were kept waiting for IMF officials to yield after
months of wrangling with Greece's euro zone creditors over the
Fund's demands that the Europeans give Athens debt relief.
The wait ended when absent International Monetary Fund chief
Christine Lagarde was reached on the phone as she travelled in
Asia by her representatives in the room at the European
Council's headquarters in Brussels.
But the signs of indecision in the IMF have prompted
questions among EU officials about the Washington-based Fund's
commitment to rejoining their bailout for Greece -- and about
whether it is worth working with it in future.
Even Finnish Finance Minister Alexander Stubb, an ally of
Germany in insisting on an IMF role as a guarantor for northern
European voters that the Greeks will not squander their money,
wondered out loud this week whether the euro zone should keep
trying to get the Fund involved again "at any price".
Questions about the IMF's engagement were raised by about a
dozen senior officials in private conversations with Reuters
since the agreement was reached.
At 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen
Dijsselbloem presented a "breakthrough" deal under which the
euro zone agreed to criteria for granting Greece relief on what
it owes them in 2018. Poul Thomsen, the IMF's director for
Europe, pledged to seek IMF board approval for resuming its role
in the bailout.
The agreement ended almost a year of Transatlantic argument
in which Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's cash-strapped
government has often been little more than a spectator.
The IMF says Athens's debt burden is unsustainable and
refused to be part of a third bailout package agreed by the euro
zone in August unless the Europeans -- not the Fund itself --
rescheduled some of their loans. Some Europeans, led by veteran
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, refused.
Schaeuble says Athens can survive for now and may be in a
better position to pay in the future, and that writing off its
debts would create a "moral hazard" that could undermine
confidence.
During the negotiations this week, euro zone officials said
they were startled by what they saw as unusually intense and
difficult conversations among Thomsen and other IMF officials,
and notably by the way in which the Dane had to wait for hours
to reach Lagarde before finally accepting the accord.
"It seemed the IMF couldn't agree on a common position among
themselves," said a senior euro zone official, who noted the
Fund's top lawyer had flown in from Washington to vet the deal.
IMF officials said the delay was largely a matter of the
logistics in reaching Lagarde, a former French finance minister,
who was visiting Kazakhstan before going to the Group of Seven
summit in Japan. Nor was it unusual to wait for her green light.
Another European official said Thomsen seemed "frustrated"
during a final 10-minute call he made to Lagarde from a corridor
outside the meeting room. He was heard saying the Fund should
not agree but seemed to lose the argument, the EU official said.
IMF spokesman Gerry Rice dismissed that interpretation:
"The suggestion of 'overruling' is nonsense," he said. "The
parameters of our negotiation positions are, as always,
discussed and agreed in advance."
A final call was "typical in such cases", Rice added: "The
managing director fully backed Poul's position."
Whatever the reasons for the delay, Schaeuble, who has been
insistent that the IMF be involved in order for him to persuade
hawkish German lawmakers to give their blessing to the bailout,
made no secret of his irritation with the Fund's behaviour.
"It might have been helpful if the managing director had
been here," he told reporters, noting that it was Berlin, not
the IMF, which was the main creditor to Athens.
A key euro zone argument in seeking a less dogmatic line
from the IMF on debt relief than the Fund applies in other cases
is that unlike most of the IMF's debtors, Greece can count on
the euro zone to avert bankruptcy. For that reason, Europeans
say, the Fund should worry less about seeing IMF loans repaid or
the sustainability of Athens' debt in the long term and accept
the role of fiscal overseer that Berlin wants it to play.
How far the Fund has accepted that position remains a
question for the Europeans. Some IMF officials have briefed
reporters since the deal that it will still require conditions
to be met before the board will agree to lend Greece more.
Against that, several euro zone officials told Reuters that
whatever the Fund's functionaries might think, the top-level
political commitment given by its boss, demonstrated in the
late-night call, was proof that it was on board.
"She is the real power player here," one European said.
Several EU officials believed the deal was essentially in
the bag before the Eurogroup met on Tuesday -- when Lagarde met
Schaeuble, Eurogroup President Dijsselbloem and French Finance
Minister Michel Sapin at a G7 meeting in Japan last weekend.
That explained why Schaeuble had been so irritated by what
he saw as Thomsen's hesitation past midnight.
Another euro zone official said: "I'm confident the IMF will
be on board. There still needs to be an intensive discussion of
possible measures later this autumn, before they join.
"But that should be OK."
Some Europeans also said, however, that it may be no great
problem if the much sought after IMF return to the bailout falls
through, and certainly even Germany may be less insistent on
keeping the uncooperative Fund involved in any future bailout.
A euro zone official said: "The whole experience over the
last 12 months with the IMF and Greece has diminished backing
for having the IMF involved even in such traditional supporters
like Germany, the Netherlands or Finland."
