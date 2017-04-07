VALLETTA, April 7 The International Monetary
Fund will need satisfactory assurances from euro zone
governments that Greek debt will be made sustainable before the
Fund can join the latest, third bailout for Athens, the IMF said
in a statement.
Greece and its international lenders agreed on Friday on the
key elements of reforms to unlock new funds, and experts will
now be sent to Athens to put the finishing touches to the deal,
but Greece's debt will only be discussed once the reform plan is
finished.
"We are at a point where we think there are good prospects
for successfully concluding discussions on these outstanding
policy issues during the next mission to Athens," IMF spokesman
Gerry Rice said in a statement.
"Such an agreement on policies will have to be followed by
discussions with euro area countries to ensure satisfactory
assurances on a credible strategy to restore debt
sustainability, before a program is presented to the IMF
Executive Board," he said.
The IMF has long insisted that Greece needs substantial debt
relief for its public finances to be sustainable while Germany
and several other euro zone countries - the biggest lenders to
Greece -- believe no debt relief may be needed if Athens
maintains a high primary surplus for many years -- a scenario
the IMF thinks is politically unrealistic.
