WASHINGTON, July 6 The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it was monitoring the situation in Greece and was ready to lend a hand if asked following a referendum that rejected the bailout conditions of international creditors.

"The IMF has taken note of yesterday's referendum held in Greece," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement. "We are monitoring the situation closely and stand ready to assist Greece if requested to do so."

