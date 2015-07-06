BRIEF-Conventus Orthopaedics Inc raises $20 mln in equity financing
* Conventus Orthopaedics Inc says raised $20 million in equity financing
WASHINGTON, July 6 The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it was monitoring the situation in Greece and was ready to lend a hand if asked following a referendum that rejected the bailout conditions of international creditors.
"The IMF has taken note of yesterday's referendum held in Greece," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement. "We are monitoring the situation closely and stand ready to assist Greece if requested to do so."
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Conventus Orthopaedics Inc says raised $20 million in equity financing
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update (Adds quote and details, updates prices)