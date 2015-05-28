DRESDEN, Germany May 28 The head of the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a German televison
interview on Thursday that there was still a lot of work to do
before Greece and its international lenders could clinch a
cash-for-reforms deal.
"We are all in the process of working towards a solution for
Greece and I would not say that we already have reached
substantial results," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde
told ARD television in comments which were translated from
English to German.
"Things have moved, but there is still a lot of work to do,"
she noted, adding that she believed Greece would fulfil its
commitments.
Greece and its EU/IMF lenders have been locked in tortuous
negotiations on a reforms agreement for four months without a
breakthrough in sight. Without a deal, Athens risks default or
bankruptcy in weeks.
