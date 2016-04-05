BERLIN, April 5 The International Monetary Fund
is "determined to continue to help" on Greece, IMF Managing
Director Christine Lagarde said after meeting German Chancellor
Angela Merkel on Tuesday.
Lagarde denied on Sunday that IMF staff would push Greece
closer to default after the leak of a transcript in which IMF
officials apparently mooted scare tactics to get a deal.
"We are engaged, we are working together, we had a really
good discussion earlier on today with the chancellor, and we are
determined to continue to help," the IMF chief said in Berlin.
Lagarde said what was needed in Greece was "long-term
sustainability, and debt sustainability for Greece is going to
matter for private sector investors."
"We are clearly not where we want to be and particularly
where Greece should be in order to be stable, in order to be
prosperous, in order to respond to the Greek population needs,"
she added.
