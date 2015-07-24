BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
WASHINGTON, July 24 The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it had received a letter from Greece seeking a loan facility.
"We will discuss with the Greek authorities and with our European partners the timing and the modalities for the discussions," the IMF added in a short statement.
The Greek Finance Ministry said earlier on Friday that Greece had formally submitted a request to the IMF for the new loan facility.
Greece is due to begin talks with European Union and IMF lenders on a new bailout deal. The extent of the IMF's participation has remained unclear once its current program expires next year. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by Karolina Tagaris in Athens; Writing by Sandra Maler; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.