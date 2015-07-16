ATHENS, July 16 Shading himself from the
scorching sun in a busy Athens square was a Syrian refugee named
Haisam, one of 800 to 1,000 who ended up in the Greek capital on
Thursday, stranded in a recession-hit city not equipped to
receive him.
"We arrived this morning, around 1,000 of us, mostly
Syrians. We have no food, water or accommodation. We are
desperate," he said, standing on a corner of the central Athens
Omonia square with his brother Uiseam and other migrants.
Global attention has focused on Greece's brush with
financial collapse over the past few weeks. But meanwhile, one
of the other great crises facing Europe has continued out of the
spotlight, with a steady stream of migrants arriving in Athens.
The Greek capital was used to arrivals of about 120 migrants
daily. On Thursday, the number jumped, and it is expected to
keep rising, as a growing number of arrivals reach the eastern
islands of Lesbos, Chios and Kos from Turkey, trying to make
their way to other European Union countries.
They arrive in Athens by paying for their fare on passenger
ferries, shipping company officials say. But the capital has no
public infrastructure to help them, city officials said.
"We can arrange no accommodation or food for them. All they
can do is try to get access to the regular help that is provided
daily for the homeless people of Athens. And that's not
unlimited," a spokeswoman from the mayor's office said.
More than 77,000 people have arrived in Greece by sea so far
this year. More than 60 percent of them Syrians, with others
fleeing Afghanistan, Iraq, Eritrea and Somalia, the United
Nations refugee agency said last week.
Greece, who has often been criticised by human rights groups
for its treatment of migrants and asylum seekers, urgently needs
help to cope with 1,000 refugees arriving each day, the UNHCR
said. It called on the EU to step in before the humanitarian
situation deteriorates further.
"After arriving at (Athens') Piraeus port this morning, we
all came to the center of Athens, at Omonia square," said
Mohammad Talap, a 20-year-old who fled the city of Daraa in
Syria.
"We were on Kos island for 12 days. We had serious problems
and went through lot of hardship, having no food and water,
while everybody was asking us for (our identity) papers, papers
after papers.'
Talap said he wants to travel away from recession-hit Greece
to EU economic powerhouse Germany. "But I have no money to do
that. I am hoping my family in Syria will manage to send me some
money, but so far I couldn't even contact them as the government
is bombing my city."
If banks re-open in Greece as expected next week, getting
additional funds wired from abroad may be easier, at least for
those with friends who can help.
For the rest, another official said there was nothing they
could do: "They're on their own."
(Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Larry King)