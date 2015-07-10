ATHENS, July 11 Greece's junior coalition party
will vote "with a heavy heart" to endorse government proposals
submitted to the country's creditors in a race to reach a
cash-for-reforms deal, its leader said on Saturday.
"We are going against what our conscience dictates, we are
going against our public mandate ... with a heavy heart we will
vote to not allow others to return on Monday with the same
measures," Panos Kammenos, head of the right-wing Independent
Greeks party, told parliament.
The country's leftist-led government is seeking lawmakers'
approval to negotiate a series of tax hikes and spending cuts
and unlock 53.5 billion euros in aid from creditors to avert
bankruptcy and remain with the euro zone.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas)