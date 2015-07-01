* German automotive association says Grexit no longer taboo
* Greece accounts for less than half a percent of German
exports
* Family business association calls for orderly exit from
euro
FRANKFURT, July 1 German industry is beginning
to call for Greece to quit the euro zone, having already pared
back what business it had there, and now fearing that a
continuation of the crisis could spoil a nascent recovery in the
rest of Europe.
"A Greek exit from the euro zone can no longer be taboo,"
said Matthias Wissmann, president of the powerful German
automotive industry association VDA.
"It could - if combined with a wise future strategy from the
euro countries - even contribute to the stabilisation of the
euro zone ... The markets need dependability," said Wissmann,
also vice-president of the German industry umbrella organisation
BDI.
The glimmer of a divergent view by a group that generally
sticks close to government policy coincides with a growing sense
that even Chancellor Angela Merkel may not be able to keep
Greece in the euro zone, despite new proposals following
Greece's default on a loan from the IMF on Tuesday.
A snap referendum to be held next Sunday on the conditions
demanded by Greece's lenders in return for more cash is seen by
most European officials as tantamount to a vote on whether or
not to quit the euro zone.
Die Familienunternehmer, which represents the 180,000
family-owned businesses who are the backbone of Germany's
export-led economy, said the latest developments vindicated its
opposition to the European Union's bailouts for Greece.
"Our collective efforts must now be applied to an orderly
exit of Greece from the euro," it said. "The way the euro is
handled has an effect on German companies and how they do
business," its chief economist Daniel Mitrenga said.
"We never favoured the 'domino thesis' that all these other
countries would collapse if there was a Grexit."
The shift in attitude partly reflects the fact that German
companies have sharply reduced their Greek exposure in recent
years.
Total German exports to Greece were just 5 billion euros
($5.6 billion) last year, accounting for less than half a
percent of total German exports, and Greece slid to 38th from
34th in the ranking of Germany's export partners.
ENDANGERING RECOVERY
Fears that a Greek exit could unleash market chaos are
starting to yield to the worry that prolonged uncertainty will
endanger economic recovery in Spain, Portugal, Ireland and even
Germany.
"The escalation in the Greek crisis could really hit the
upturn in this and the coming year, possibly causing it to end
prematurely," said Gustav Horn, head of Germany's IMK
macroeconomic policy institute.
"A Grexit or the agony caused by uncertainty could
dramatically change the economic picture."
The head of the VDMA engineering association, whose members
exported just 360 million euros' ($400 million) worth of goods
to Greece last year compared to 680 million in 2008, said: "From
a purely markets point of view, a Greek exit from the euro would
be manageable for German machinery and equipment builders."
It said that even in shipbuilding, an important market for
German suppliers as Greece still awards some of the biggest
contracts in the world, shipbuilders almost always had their
accounts abroad, so that a Grexit "would barely have an effect".
More immediately, even if Greek trading partners stop paying
their bills, German companies have little to lose.
"Mainly, they're prepared, they saw it coming," said
Michaela Balis at the Athens office of the government agency
Germany Trade & Invest.
"Two years ago, companies with operations here already
limited the cash they have here to what was necessary for
day-to-day operations," she said.
Deutsche Telekom - the most exposed German firm,
with 40 percent of Greece's biggest telecoms firm OTE - said it
ran the carrier as a self-financing, standalone firm. It spent
4.2 billion euros on the stake and has written off 2.6 billion.
Industrial group Siemens, which has been active
in Greece since 1900 and won one of its biggest post-war
contracts to supply rail equipment there in 1956, has scaled
back, partly as a result of divestments and a bribery scandal.
Siemens' sales in Greece in the last financial year were 120
million euros, less than 0.2 percent of group revenues.
Drugmaker Bayer said: "The total fall-out is
manageable. The share of Greek business in our group revenue is
a fraction of 1 percent. We continue to supply vital products
such as medicines."
($1 = 0.8990 euros)
