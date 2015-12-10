ATHENS Dec 10 Greece's EU-harmonised deflation
fell by 0.1 percent in November unchanged from the previous
month, data from the country's statistics service showed on
Thursday.
The headline consumer price index fell 0.7 percent
year-on-year in November, with the annual pace of deflation
decelerating from the previous month. It was the 33rd
consecutive monthly fall in prices.
Greek consumer prices fell by an average of 1.4 percent in
2014 compared to a year earlier. Athens estimates deflation will
average 1.0 percent this year and prices will rise by 0.5
percent in 2016.
For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has
been in deflation mode for the last two and a half years as wage
and pension cuts in turn for austerity and a protracted
recession took a heavy toll on Greek households' income.
Deflation in Greece, which signed up to its first
international bailout five years ago, hit its highest level in
November 2013, when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent
year-on-year decline.
Annual inflation in the euro zone was 0.1 percent in
October, pushed into positive territory by price increases for
fruit and vegetables.
************************************************************
KEY FIGURES NOV OCT SEPT AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY APRIL
CPI y/y -0.7 -0.9 -1.7 -1.5 -2.2 -2.2 -2.1 -2.1
EU-harmonised -0.1 -0.1 -0.8 -0.4 -1.3 -1.1 -1.4 -1.8
----------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)