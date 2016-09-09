ATHENS, Sept 9 Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation rate stayed positive for the third month in a row in
August, statistics service data showed on Friday.
The reading in August was 0.4 percent, up from 0.2 percent
in July. Consumer prices were led higher by alcoholic beverages,
tobacco, durable goods, transportation, hotels and restaurants.
The data also showed the headline consumer price index fell
0.9 percent year-on-year, with the annual pace of deflation
picking up from -1.0 percent in July.
For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has
been in a protracted deflation mode since March 2013 based on
its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a multi-year
recession took a heavy toll on Greek household incomes.
Deflation in Greece, which signed up to its first
international bailout in 2010, hit its highest level in November
2013, when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline.
The euro zone saw a modest uptick in inflation in July as
consumer prices rose 0.2 percent year-on-year, led higher by
food prices.
The annual rate remains well short of the European Central
bank's target of just below 2 percent. Until the annual figure
posted a 0.1 percent rise in June, prices had not risen in the
19 countries using the euro since January.
***************************************************************
KEY FIGURES AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB
EU-harmonised +0.4 +0.2 +0.2 -0.2 -0.4 -0.7 +0.1
CPI y/y -0.9 -1.0 -0.7 -0.9 -1.3 -1.5 -0.5
---------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)