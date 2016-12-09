ATHENS, Dec 9 Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation rate turned negative in November after a positive
reading in the previous month, statistics service data showed on
Friday.
The reading in November was -0.2 percent from 0.6 percent in
October. Consumer prices were led lower by durable goods,
apparel and footwear.
The data also showed the headline consumer price index fell
0.9 percent year-on-year, with the annual pace of deflation
picking up from -0.5 percent in October.
For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has
been in a protracted deflation mode since March 2013 based on
its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a multi-year
recession took a heavy toll on Greek household incomes.
Deflation in Greece, which signed up to its first
international bailout in 2010, hit its highest level in November
2013, when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline.
By contrast, euro zone inflation hit a 31-month high in
November, providing modest relief for the European Central Bank,
as price growth finally ticked up after years of flirting with
deflation.
Consumer prices rose 0.6 percent year-on-year from 0.5
percent a month earlier.
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES NOV OCT SEPT AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY
EU-harmonised -0.2 +0.6 -0.1 +0.4 +0.2 +0.2 -0.2
CPI y/y -0.9 -0.5 -1.0 -0.9 -1.0 -0.7 -0.9
---------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)