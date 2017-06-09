ATHENS, June 9 Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation rate slowed in May, statistics service data showed on
Friday.
The reading in May was 1.5 percent from 1.6 percent in
April. Consumer prices were led lower by apparel, footwear,
durable goods and medical care costs.
The data also showed the headline consumer price index
decelerated to 1.2 percent year-on-year from 1.6 percent in the
previous month.
For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece had
been in a protracted deflation mode since March 2013 based on
its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a multi-year
recession took a heavy toll on Greek household incomes.
Deflation in Greece, which signed up to its first
international bailout in 2010, hit its highest level in November
2013, when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline.
****************************************************************
KEY FIGURES MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV
EU-harmonised 1.5 1.6 1.7 1.4 1.5 0.3 -0.2
CPI y/y 1.2 1.6 1.7 1.3 1.2 0.0 -0.9
---------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)