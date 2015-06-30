DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
ATHENS, June 30 Last-minute contacts were underway between Athens and Brussels on Tuesday to try to reach an accord over bailout terms for Greece, a Greek official said, just hours before the package is due to expire.
"There are initiatives," the official said, without giving further details.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker made an 11th hour offer to Athens for a deal to try to head off a growing crisis that threatens Greece's future in the euro but there has so far been no official response from the leftwing government. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.