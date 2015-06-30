ATHENS, June 30 Last-minute contacts were underway between Athens and Brussels on Tuesday to try to reach an accord over bailout terms for Greece, a Greek official said, just hours before the package is due to expire.

"There are initiatives," the official said, without giving further details.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker made an 11th hour offer to Athens for a deal to try to head off a growing crisis that threatens Greece's future in the euro but there has so far been no official response from the leftwing government. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)