BRUSSELS, July 11 The European Commission,
European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund have
given a positive assessment of the Greek government's request to
start negotiations on a new bailout, a person close to the
matter said on Friday.
The three institutions were asked by the ESM bailout fund to
review proposals for economic reforms made by Greece on
Thursday. Based on their recommendations, the Eurogroup of euro
zone finance ministers is to decide whether to open negotiations
at a meeting in Brussels starting at 1300 GMT on Saturday.
