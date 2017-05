ATHENS, July 7 Greece is asking its euro zone partners for an interim solution to its funding needs that would cover the rest of July while a long-term deal is sought, a Greek government official said on Monday.

"The proposal of the Greek side is for a settlement until the end of the month ... in order to prepare the big, viable deal during this brief period," the official said.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Matt Robinson)