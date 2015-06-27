GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
ATHENS, June 27 The Greek interior minister called on all political parties to back his government's decision to hold a referendum on bailout terms offered by the country's foreign creditors for a cash-for-reforms deal that would stave off a looming default.
Addressing parliament, which convened on Saturday to approve the referendum plan, Interior Minister Nikos Voutsis said a unanimous approval for the referendum would make the country's position in negotiations stronger.
After a week of acrimonious talks in Brussels, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras dismissed lenders' proposals as blackmail. After midnight, he appeared on television on Saturday to announce plans for a referendum on July 5. (Reporting by Michele Kambas and Karolina Tagaris; writing by Matthias Williams)
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05032017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:45 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu and Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: Road Transport Min