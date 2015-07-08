ATHENS, July 8 Greece's finance ministry on
Wednesday dismissed a newspaper report that the country was
preparing to issue a second currency to pay state pensions and
wages and the end of the July.
Citing unidentified sources, Kathimerini newspaper reported
that Greece's General Accounting Office was preparing issuing
IOUs, known as warrants, to pay the wages and pensions of state
workers at the end of the month if there was no deal between
Greece and its lenders by then.
"The report is totally baseless. Such reports are directed
against the country and considered dangerous at a time when
negotiations with creditors partners are at a crucial point,"
the finance ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)