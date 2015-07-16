DUBLIN, July 16 Senior officials working for European Union finance ministers have recommended lending Greece 7 billion euros in bridging funds with formal approved expected later on Thursday, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said.

The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers held a teleconference on Greece earlier on Thursday and are due to consult with the nine other finance ministries in the EU this afternoon to agree the release short-term funding for Athens.

"The 7 billion in terms of the short-term loan has now been authorized by the Ecofin group, that will be approved later in the afternoon I would expect," Kenny said on national broadcaster RTE.

He was referring to the senior officials working for the 28 EU finance ministers.

"It will also mean, I would expect, and I can't comment on its independence, that Mario Draghi and the European Central Bank will consider turning on the tap to some extent, in terms of the emergency liquidity. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)