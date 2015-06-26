DUBLIN, June 26 Greece's bailout battle with
Germany is casting a long shadow in Ireland, dividing political
and public opinion over whether Dublin should stand alongside
Athens as a fellow bailout recipient or push to ensure the
Greeks don't get an easy ride.
Greece is expected to feature heavily in an upcoming Irish
general election with the centre-right ruling party Fine Gael
already pointing to Greek woes to show it was right to ignore
calls to take a confrontational style with its EU-IMF creditors.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan's careful back-room
diplomacy helped secured improved bailout terms and set the
stage for a stunning recovery, but did not result in a debt
write-down and most bondholders in failed banks were repaid.
When Noonan was reported to have been one of the harshest
critics of Greece in talks this week, the opposition quickly
accused it of siding with the country's former EU-IMF tormentors
to make sure Greece didn't get a better deal.
Spain and Portugal, other recipients of bailouts in the past
few years, have also taken a tough line.
A banner headline across Ireland's best selling daily
declared "Noonan backs Germans in Greek cash standoff." He
denied the report in parliament, saying he had great sympathy
for Greece and that reports to the contrary were based on
"leaks, supposition and spin."
Critics reminded him of the anger sparked in Greece when in
2012 he said Ireland's economic links to the country didn't go
far beyond holidays and buying feta cheese in the supermarket.
"It shows them to be brutal and mean to a government in a
similar enough situation to the way Ireland would have been a
number of years ago," said Paul Murphy of the hard-left
Anti-Austerity Alliance, which has three seats in the 166-seat
parliament.
Despite the geographical vicinity with southern European
neighbour Greece, Spain and Portugal have also been among the
hardliners in the bailout negotiations.
Both countries have conservative administrations, which
chafe at the leftist ideals of Greece's Syriza party. Moreover,
the populations of Spain and Portugal have both suffered through
painful cost-cutting and tax hikes over the past several years,
as they have swallowed the austerity measures imposed on them in
exchange for European aid.
Portugal exited a three-year 78 billion euro bailout last
year, and Spain got financial aid for its banks in 2012.
"PR DISASTER"
Greece's Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis has twice this
week appealed directly to Irish voters to support the Greek
people, penning an opinion piece and giving a prime time radio
interview.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Enda Kenny ruled out a debt
write-off for Greece and suggested Athens follow Ireland's
example by focusing on pro-growth measures. Deputy Prime
Minister Joan Burton accused the Greek government of "lecturing"
Europe.
It would be "a PR disaster if Ireland can be associated with
being on the side of Germany now and sidling up with [German
Finance Minister Wolfgang] Schaeuble," said Eoin O'Malley,
politics lecturer at Dublin City University.
Recent opinion polls show Prime Minister Enda Kenny's Fine
Gael is likely to be the largest party at the election, which is
due before April, but that it would struggle to form a majority
with its current partner, centre-left Labour.
Fine Gael's traditional rival, centre-right Fianna Fail, and
left wing populists Sinn Fein are set to attack in a bid to
secure second place and a possible place in the next government,
almost certainly a coalition.
Fine Gael is banking on the surging recovery from its 2010
bailout to win votes after it posted the fastest economic growth
in Europe last year.
But left-wing accusations that it was siding with the
business elite and targeted most of its austerity measures at
the poor fuelled mass protests earlier this year in which
demonstrators demanding solidarity with Greece waved Greek
flags.
An informal poll of half a dozen people on the streets of
Dublin, underlined the division in the electorate over Greece:
half approved of Noonan's hard line and half opposed.
"We had to face all that (austerity), why shouldn't they
have to?" said a worker in Dublin's financial district, who
declined to give his name on the grounds that he didn't want to
upset his Greek neighbours.
