DUBLIN, July 5 A senior member of Ireland's
ruling party Fine Gael on Sunday said the use of EU structural
funds, funding from the ECB and debt restructuring could be a
part of a new bailout deal for Greece if it makes clear it wants
to remain in the euro zone.
Brian Hayes, a member of the European Parliament and a
former government minister who frequently represents prime
minister Enda Kenny's party in the Irish media, said it was
"critical" that Greece apply for a third bailout.
"The outlines of a deal are relatively clear. Reasonable
financial assistance to allow the Greek banking system and
economy to continue functioning," Hayes said in a statement
issued by Fine Gael.
"The resources of the EU structural and cohesion funds and
funding from the ECB will be needed to support investment and
help the economy return to growth ... Debt restructuring and
reprofiling will be a necessary part of negotiations."
He said the Greek government would have to implement reforms
and become more cooperative in negotiations.
"If negotiations are to proceed in an atmosphere of
compromise it is also necessary that Greek political leaders
ditch their aggressive, provocative language," he said.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kevin Liffey)