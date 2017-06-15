LUXEMBOURG, June 15 Ireland sees no issue with
reprofiling Greece's debt, its finance minister said on
Thursday, as euro zone lenders met to discuss the size of new
loans to Greece and what debt relief they may offer.
"Ireland has no difficulty with proposals in relation to the
reprofiling of Greek debt," Paschal Donohoe told reporters in
Luxembourg ahead of the meeting.
"We're looking forward to seeing progress being made this
afternoon and this evening in relation to our Greek neighbours."
Greece needs more than 7 billion euros ($7.8 billion) in new
loans from the euro zone bailout fund to repay debt maturing in
July, but can only get the money once lenders agree Athens has
pushed through agreed reforms.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Miles; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel;
Editing by Alastair Macdonald)