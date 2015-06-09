ATHENS, June 9 Greek islanders are threatening
to hold a referendum on whether to veto proposals by the
country's international lenders to scrap a reduced rate of value
added tax for the islands, a regional governor said on Tuesday.
Plans to increase VAT have been a sticking point in talks
between the Greek government and its European and International
Monetary Fund creditors, as the two sides try to hammer out a
cash-for-reforms deal to unlock further aid. Athens argues the
hike would hit tourism, its main source of revenue.
Yorgos Hatzimarkos, governor of a south Aegean cluster of
islands that includes popular destinations such as Mykonos and
Santorini, said his region had decided to hold a referendum with
the backing of Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis.
A finance ministry spokesman said the two sides had met to
discuss VAT rates but could not immediately confirm the details,
nor what kind of legitimacy the referendum would have.
"It's something that's been agreed with the finance
minister," Hatzimarkos told Skai TV. "It was his idea and
proposal in order to shield the government against the pressures
by its lenders."
It would take 12 to 14 days to plan the vote once the
phrasing of the question was approved by the ministry, he said.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; editing by Matthias Williams
and Giles Elgood)