(Adds context, quotes)
LONDON, July 1 Italian Economy Minister Pier
Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday that euro zone finance ministers
were still open to reaching a debt deal with Greece.
But irrespective of whether a deal was reached, policymakers
needed to speed up plans for a closer integration of the
currency bloc, starting with its banks, he told British radio.
Last-minute overtures on Tuesday from Greece to its
international creditors for financial aid were not enough to
save it from becoming the first developed economy to default on
an International Monetary Fund loan.
That did not mean euro zone finance ministers had closed the
door to a deal, Padoan said.
"As far as I'm concerned, as far as my colleagues in (the)
Eurogroup are concerned, there's always a deal open (for
Greece)," Padoan told BBC radio.
"The debt profile of Greece is much less worrying than ...is
often portrayed. What Greece needs is to return to growth, and
to return to growth Greece needs confidence, credit and
especially structural measures."
A weaker currency would clearly not help Greece, and if the
country were to end up exiting the euro, the currency bloc would
become "a different animal" that would need to keep its focus on
closer integration.
"At this stage whatever happens we need to accelerate
integration and institution building in the euro area starting
from a deeper banking union," Padoan said.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and William James; editing by
John Stonestreet)