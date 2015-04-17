(Adds Obama comments)

WASHINGTON, April 17 U.S. President Barack Obama and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Friday urged Greek leaders to make economic reforms as they continue to see additional financial aid to shore up its economy.

Speaking at a news conference following a meeting between the two leaders, Renzi said Europe must also work to reach an agreement with Greece and that the vote of citizens in Greece must be respected.

"We must absolutely strongly work to achieve an agreement," Renzi told a news conference with U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House, adding that Greek "must do reforms."

Financial constraints have become severe as Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras asks foreign creditors to offer new aid.

Obama echoed Renzi's call for reforms, saying during the news conference that Greece needed to collect taxes, reduce bureaucracy and establish more flexible labor practices.

"We will be supportive of some flexibilities in how you move forward so that you can make investments and it's not just squeezing blood from a stone," Obama said he told Tsipras after the prime minister took office this year.

But Obama said Greek leaders still have "tough decisions" to make.