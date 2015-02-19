ROME Feb 19 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
spoke to his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras and European
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker as efforts continued to
seek an accord on Greece's debt, an Italian government source
said on Thursday.
The contacts came as euro zone leaders try to bridge
divisions between Greece and Germany, which has rejected a
request from Athens for an extended loan deal, saying they did
not commit the leftwing government to previously agreed reforms.
Italy has agreed with Germany that the new government in
Athens must respect the conditions of Greece's international
bailout but has struck a much more supportive tone in public
comments.
Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan is expected to
attend a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels on
Friday to decide on whether to accept the Greek request, the
source said. He had originally been expected to remain in Rome
for an important cabinet meeting.
(Reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by James Mackenzie)