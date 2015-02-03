(Adds background, Tsipras comments)
By Steve Scherer
ROME Feb 3 Italy gave new Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras a warm welcome on Tuesday, but stopped well short
of expressing backing for his ambitious plans to relax the
conditions of Greece's international bailout plan.
Speaking after meeting Tsipras in Rome, Italian Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi said the two leaders, who both preside
over economies with huge debts and high unemployment, did not
discuss Greece's debt repayment plan.
Renzi said the Greek election had provided "a message of
hope from an entire generation of people who are asking that
more attention be paid to those suffering from the crisis".
But he stressed that any solution to Greece's push to change
the terms of its 240-billion-euro bailout should be handled
within the framework of EU institutions, saying Italy would be
ready to "listen and discuss" what Athens brought to the table.
"We want to give Greece a hand, which doesn't mean we'll
always say it is right," Renzi said.
Renzi, like Tsipras, is trying to revive growth while
keeping a tight hold on state spending and making long-needed
economic reforms. This puts the two 40-year-old leaders in the
same fight against the rigid European austerity backed by
Germany and other northern European countries.
"The dead-end austerity policy has created a lot of
divisions, we do not want to create one more between the North
and the South," Tsipras said, referring to countries including
Germany, which have resisted his calls for a new debt agreement.
Athens has suggested swapping some of its government debt
for either growth-linked or perpetual bonds, but the initial
reaction amongst euro zone officials has been cool.
Tsipras is visiting a handful of EU capitals to see what
leeway he might have. Rome was the second step of his tour after
meetings in Nicosia on Monday and he is due to meet European
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and French President
Francois Hollande on Wednesday.
In Rome, Tsipras pledged to maintain balanced public
finances and said his leftwing government needed time to prepare
reforms to spur growth, tackle tax evasion and change the
"clientelist" structures that weigh on the Greek economy.
"This is our strategy, this is our line and on this strategy
we are ready to discuss and open to accept any alternative
proposal," he said.
At the end of the news conference, Renzi gave Tsipras, who
has promised to shun ties until Greece gets a deal on debt
relief, an Italian-made necktie to wear when "Greece exits the
crisis".
(Additional reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, Renee Maltezou,
Costas Pitas, Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, and James Mackenzie,
editing by Crispian Balmer)