ROME, April 27 Italian Economy Minister Pier
Carlo Padoan added to calls on Greece to come up with proposals
to open the way for a deal on fresh finance from international
lenders, but said policy makers were not working on a scenario
for Greece leaving the euro.
"As far as I'm aware, there is no Plan B on Greece," Padoan
told foreign journalists in Rome on Monday. "The aim is to get a
rapid accord with Athens."
He said the message to Greece was that much time had been
wasted and the government needed to come up with detailed,
concrete proposals rapidly.
However he denied press reports that Greek Finance Minister
Yanis Varoufakis had faced personal attacks at a meeting of
eurozone finance ministers at the weekend by counterparts
frustrated by Greece's negotiating stance.
He said that Italy was not at risk from the strained
situation in Greece, saying conditions had changed since the
acute phase of the euro zone crisis in 2012 when Greece's
problems created fears for the future of the single currency.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie, editing by Isla Binnie)